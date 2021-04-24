IPL 2021: Really proud of the way guys played against Mumbai, says Kumble

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Punjab Kings' Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble said he is proud of the guys after a dominating performance against Mumbai Indians.



KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played unbeaten knocks of 60 and 43 as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with a knock of 25 from 20 balls and the only wicket for Mumbai Indians was taken by Rahul Chahar as he dismissed Mayank.

"Really proud of the way you guys played today. The way you showed the intensity on the field, the fielding dictates how we are going to show it to the opposition. The bowling helps and today it was a perfect game, the way we went about bowling on the surface. It's important that we carry this form forward, carry the momentum forward to Ahmedabad," Kumble said in a video posted by Punjab Kings' official Twitter handle.

Fielding coach Jonty Rhodes said: "I think if you spend some time in the dressing room, it's fairly quite and subdued it's not overly exciting because all of the guys were lauded on the start of a long road. We have done our homework certainly learnt a lesson from the first game against Hyderabad. That's always pleasing as a coach you can't always guarantee the results when you go out with the plan. Great to see the players adapt after the first match and put into practice the lessons that we learned. From here hopefully, we will keep going from strength to strength."



"That was a very good win, ease a bit of pressure but there's still pressure. It's good to get one in Chennai, where are we going next? Ahmedabad here we come, it's a nice win," Gayle added.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 63 and 33 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted a score of 131/6 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.

Punjab Kings is now at the fifth position in the IPL points table with four points from five games. The side will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

