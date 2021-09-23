IPL 2021: Rohit becomes first player to score 1000 runs against single opposition

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma scripted a new Indian Premier League (IPL) record on Thursday as he became the first batter in the history of the lucrative league to score more than 1000 runs against a particular opposition.

The Mumbai captain achieved the feat during the match Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. He now tops the list with over 1000 runs, with David Warner being the only player close to him. The Australian southpaw has 943 runs against Punjab Kings and 915 versus the Kolkata outfit.