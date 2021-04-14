IPL 2021: Rohit continues to bat for wildlife and environmental issues

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Mumbai Indian's captain Rohit Sharma, who was spotted wearing spikes with "Save the Rhinos" art in the very first match of IPL 2021, continued to use his shoes as a canvas to highlight important wildlife and environmental issues in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).



This time he chose to raise awareness for a "Plastic Free Ocean".



Rohit went on Instagram after Mumbai Indians' match against RCB on April 9 to talk about how making the world a better place is everyone's responsibility and something that all of us need to work towards.

Rohit laid emphasis on saving our oceans from plastic waste through a piece of shoe art that showcased turtles in pristine blue waters. Much like his support for Rhino's, Rohit has extended his platforms in the past to voice issues of marine plastic pollution.



Rohit seems to be a man on a mission and it will be interesting to see what he wears in the next game now.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to a spirited bowling performance by the Rohit Sharma-led side. Russell's five-wicket haul had bundled Mumbai Indians out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.

KKR were right on the track for an easy win but Rahul Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match by 10 runs.

Krunal Pandya bowled economically and just gave 13 runs in his four overs including a wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Rahul Chahar returned with the figures of 4-27 in his four overs and he was named as the Player of the Match.

Mumbai Indians will now text take on SunRisers Hyderabad here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

