IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma and boys celebrate togetherness of MI fans in new campaign

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI): Mumbai Indians -- known for its 'OneFamily' ethos -- on Wednesday launched a brand-new regional titled 'Aplya Family Cha' -- a Marathi campaign coinciding with the state's biggest festival -- Ganesh Utsav, celebrating the togetherness of its fans in Maharashtra.



The catchy video features a galaxy of Mumbai Indians players, led by captain Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai trio -- Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare and Arjun Tendulkar -- along with Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand's Trent Boult, South African Quinton de Kock and West Indies Kieron Pollard give an international flavour to the campaign.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani also makes a special appearance in the campaign speaking to the fans in the local language in the video.

The 'OneFamily' tagline embedded in Mumbai Indians' values has become part of the champion team's culture. The new campaign conceptualised on 'Aplya Family Cha' -- meaning 'Our Family', showcases the strength in oneness, determination, and perseverance and to rise together.

The new campaign has been created by Lowe Lintas and will run on TV, OOH, Digital and Radio.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the Covid-19 situation, the BCCI said in a statement. The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

