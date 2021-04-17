IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma expects Mumbai Indians to be 'better' in middle overs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): In the recent games in Chennai, batting has become difficult in the second half of the innings and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the slowish nature of wicket has made it a tedious task for the batsmen to hammer right from the word go.



Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians registered an easy win over SRH on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians had scored 150/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard's two sixes on the last two balls. In response, SRH was bundled out for 137 despite a flying start given by Jonny Bairstow.

"Great effort from the bowling unit, we knew it was not going to be easy. When you have a pitch like that and the bowlers execute, it makes it easy for a captain. I thought we had a good score for this pitch," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.



"You saw both the teams capitalizing on the powerplay. Having said that, we can do better in the middle overs. All the players are experienced enough to do that. But I don't want to take credit away from them, when you have guys like Rashid and Mujeeb bowling it's not easy," he added.

Both the sides were seen struggling in the middle overs on Saturday, while Mumbai Indians managed to get to 150 in the allotted 20 overs, SRH was folded for 137.

"The pitch is getting slower and slower, bowlers are always in the game till 20 overs. Even the seamers it's not easy to get them away and the slowish nature makes it harder for the batter to slog straight away," said Rohit.

"You need one set batsman at the end, just need some intelligent batting. I thought our fielding was good today, that's something we take pride in, we want to be the best unit in the tournament," he added.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (ANI)

