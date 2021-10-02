IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes maiden ton to power CSK to 189 against RR

Abu Dhabi [India], October 2 (ANI): Ruturaj Gaikwad's blazing ton and Ravindra Jadeja late onslaught powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 189/4 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



Ruturaj smashed 101 runs in 60 balls while Jadeja scored 32 in 15 as CSK 189/4 in the allotted 20 overs. In the last five overs, CSK smashed 73 runs.

Ruturaj was on 95 when he got the strike on the fifth ball of the last over. The opening batsman hammered a massive six off the last ball to reach his ton.

For Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowler as he dismissed three CSK batsmen while giving away 39 runs.

Put into bat first, CSK got off to a good start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis stitched a 47-run stand for the first wicket.

However, two quick wickets put CSK on the backfoot. Rahul Tewatia removed du Plessis in the seventh over and then came back to dismiss Suresh Raina a few minutes later.

Moeen Ali and Ruturaj then took CSK over the 100-run mark with the opening batsman also completing his fifty.

Tewatia removed Moeen in the 15th over but Ruturaj continued his onslaught and kept smoking boundaries at regular intervals.

Ruturaj and Jadeja took CSK over the 180-run mark after the side had suffered a wobble in the middle overs.

Brief Scores: CSK 189/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 101, Ravindra Jadeja 32; Rahul Tewatia 3-39) vs RR (ANI)