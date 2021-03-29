IPL 2021: Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant, Tom Curran join Delhi Capitals' camp

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Star Indian batsman Rishabh Pant and England players Sam Billings and Tom Curran on Monday joined Delhi Capitals camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



Earlier in the day, former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and bowling coach James Hopes arrived here to join the team's squad for IPL 2021, beginning April 9.

Delhi Capitals posted a picture of Pant, Billings, and Tom Curran announcing their arrival in the camp.

"Rivals till yesterday, DC family from today @RishabhPant17, @sambillings and @TC59 as they join the camp for #IPL2021," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Also, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai.

"The players will be in quarantine for one week," the franchise said in a statement.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

On Sunday, the Delhi-based franchise announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team's assistant coach. On his appointment, Ratra in a statement, said: "I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

