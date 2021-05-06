IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman arrive in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 6 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Rajasthan Royals pacer Mustafizur Rahman arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday.



Shakib and Mustafizur both featured in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed and the duo will now gear up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"#KKR Overseas Players' Travel Update: Thank you @Sah75official, happy to know you've landed home safely in Dhaka with Bangladesh teammate @Mustafiz90 from Ahmedabad," KKR tweeted.

Mustafizur thanked Rajasthan Royals and KKR for making the travel "safe" amid the pandemic.

"Alhamdulillah, we have safely back in Bangladesh without any trouble. I would like to thank @rajasthanroyals and @KKRiders franchises for making it happen. I would also like to thank our health ministry for it's contribution," Mustafizur tweeted.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side will complete a three-day quarantine. The visitors will then be playing a practice match on May 21.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw. (ANI)

