IPL 2021: Shami and Bishnoi script narrow five-run win for Punjab

Sharjah, Sep 25 (IANS) Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi shared five wickets between themselves to script a narrow five-run win for Punjab Kings over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Saturday. Chasing 126, Hyderabad were restricted to 120/7 despite an unbeaten 47 by Jason Holder threatening to take the match away from Punjab.

Hyderabad had a horror start as David Warner (2) was dismissed on the third ball of the chase. On a short and outside off delivery from Shami, Warner nicked behind to keeper KL Rahul. Shami had his second wicket of the match when captain Kane Williamson (1) chopped on to his leg-stump while going for the drive.

Shami was brilliant in the power-play, conceding only five runs for big scalps of Warner and Williamson. Hyderabad scored only one boundary in their power-play score of 20, the lowest in the season. It is also their lowest-ever score in the first six overs in the history of IPL.

Hyderabad's troubles increased as Manish Pandey (13) was bowled through the gate by a googly from Ravi Bishnoi in the eighth over. Five overs later, Bishnoi had his second scalp of the match with Kedar Jadhav (12) getting a bottom edge to the stumps. Four balls later, Bishnoi had his third wicket with Abdul Samad (1) slicing to short third man.

Jason Holder smacked a six in Bishnoi's final over hitting back-to-back sixes off Ellis put Hyderabad's chase on track. Wriddhiman Saha (31) was run-out after a terrible mix-up on the first ball post second strategic timeout. Holder smashed another six in Shami's final over to make equation easy.

Arshdeep Singh got Rashid Khan to top-edge a pull for a return catch to his right in the 19th over. With 17 needed off final over, Holder cracked a six off Ellis on the second ball. With seven needed off the final ball, Ellis kept his calm in giving a single run off a slower full toss to help Punjab emerge victorious.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 125/7 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 27, KL Rahul 21, Jason Holder 3/19, Abdul Samad 1/9) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (Jason Holder 47 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 31, Ravi Bishnoi 3/24, Mohammed Shami 2/14) by five runs.

