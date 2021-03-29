IPL 2021: Skipper Eoin Morgan, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill join KKR camp in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill, pacer Prasidh Krishna and skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



Indian players Gill and Prasidh, and England skipper Morgan were with their respective national teams till Sunday for the three-match ODI series and have now joined the KKR squad for the IPL. Morgan had missed the final two ODIs of the series against India in Pune because of an injury sustained during the first ODI.

KKR shared pictures of the players in which the trio can be seen arriving at the team's hotel on Monday.

"From one bubble to another. A special delivery from Pune arrived this afternoon," KKR tweeted.

On Sunday, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum arrived in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has done away with soft signals for the upcoming IPL. In its updated playing conditions for this year's IPL, accessed by ANI, the BCCI clearly stated that the on-field officials would not be allowed to give soft signals when referring a decision to the third umpire. (ANI)

