IPL 2021: SRH all-rounder Shankar learns tricks of swing bowling from Bhuvneshwar

New Delhi [India], May 1(ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar is known to sweat it out in training. And in a latest post by the franchise, he can be seen learning the art of swinging the ball from none other than teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- known to be one of the best swing bowlers in world cricket at present.



Taking to Twitter, SRH wrote: Learning swing from the (Crown emoji) #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 @vijayshankar260 @BhuviOfficial."

SRH on Saturday made a surprise announcement that Kane Williamson will be taking over from David Warner as the captain of the side for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021. The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals," SRH said in an official statement.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," it added.

SunRisers Hyderabad is currently at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from six games.

SRH will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The side had last suffered a seven-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (ANI)

