IPL 2021: SRH had few individual performances, but no complete team performance, says Manish Pandey

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stand-in skipper Manish Pandey admitted that his team failed to live up to the expectations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



An all-round bowling effort from Mumbai Indians ensured the team ended their IPL 2021 campaign with a 42-run win over SRH on Friday.

Mumbai Indians had scored 235 in 20 overs against SRH on the back of blistering performances from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

"I thought we could have bowled a little better, our fast bowlers gave away a few extra runs and that cost us in the end. We won only three games, we had a lot of changes in the side, and they didn't work for us," said Manish Pandey during the post-match presentation.

"We were struggling a little bit, even in the early games in Chennai. We tried to do better in the second half, but unfortunately, we could not. We only had a few individual performances, but no complete team performance," he added.

Mumbai Indians had to win by 171 runs to displace KKR from the fourth spot in the points table and qualify for the playoffs but Jason Roy gave SRH a firing start and denied the Rohit Sharma-led side the chance.

SRH's stand-in skipper Manish smashed fifty from 30 balls but ran out of partners as Mumbai Indians clinched the match.

"Very hot day today, a lot of work in the field to start with, an intense 20 overs for us as a bowling unit, and I batted for a long time today, and both my calves are cramping. Best surface we've played on in this tournament. We knew Mumbai would come hard at us, and they did," said Manish. (ANI)

