IPL 2021: SRH hold nerve to beat RCB

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hold nerve to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, and Rashid Khan picked one wicket each for SRH while Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell played innings of 41 and 40 respectively for the RCB.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was restricted to the score of 141/7 as Harshal Patel scalped three wickets while Dan Christian and George Garton returned with two and one respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal also bagged one wicket. Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played innings of 44 and 31 respectively as SRH's middle-order batters failed to bank on after such a good start.

Chasing 142, RCB had a horror start as their captain Virat Kohli, and Dan Christian were dismissed in the first powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped Kohli in the very first over of the innings while Christian was removed by Siddarth Kaul in the 4th over. After the first six overs, the RCB's score read 37/2.

Wickets kept falling for RCB as Umran Malik struck for the very first time in IPL as he sent back KS Bharat in the 7th over. Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell then joined forces to rebuild the RCB's ship. The duo managed to propel RCB to 92/3 after 14 overs. However in the 15th over, a brilliant direct hit from Kane Williamson saw dangerous-looking Glenn Maxwell walking back to the pavilion. Maxwell scored a brilliant 40 off 25 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal was removed by Rashid Khan in the 17th over. With 18 required off 12, Jason Holder dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed in the penultimate over as RCB was just able to gather 5 runs in that over.

With George Garton and AB de Villiers on the pitch, RCB required 13 in the last over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made no mistake as he conceded just 8 runs in the last over as SRH defeated RCB.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 141/7 (Jason Roy Kane 44, Kane Williamson 31; Harshal Patel 3-33, Dan Christian 2-14) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Devdutt Padikkal 41, Glenn Maxwell 40; Umran Malik 1-21, Siddarth Kaul 1-24). (ANI)