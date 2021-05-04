IPL 2021: SRH-MI game to be postponed as Saha tests positive for Covid-19

By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): In another big blow to the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for Covid-19. This will see the game between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad set to be played on Tuesday getting postponed.



Sources within the SRH camp confirmed to ANI that Saha is the lone person in the SRH unit to have tested positive and as a result, the entire team is now isolating.

"Yes, Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Our entire team is now under isolation and there are no other positive reports, rest are all negative," the member of the team management said.

SRH was slated to square off against Mumbai Indians later on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This comes after two KKR players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive for Covid-19 and two members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent.

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slated to be played on Monday evening was rescheduled for a later date and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals is also set to be officially postponed as the CSK unit is in isolation.

The BCCI issued a release on the twin cases in KKR and said: "Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID-19.



Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest. (ANI)

