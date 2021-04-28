IPL 2021: SRH win toss, elect to bat against CSK

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.



At the time of toss, Warner said: "We will bat first. It's a different surface to what was expected in Delhi. But it's not going to play very differently. It's about experience for us. Sandeep and Pandey are back."

On the other hand, CSK captain MS Dhoni said, "We were looking to bowl first. Looks a bit tacky and the boys who practiced yesterday said there was quite a bit of dew. Bowling with the wet ball is the challenge for us. Lungi and Moeen are back in place of Bravo and Tahir."

CSK will look to regain the top spot in the standings. The Dhoni-led side is at the second spot with eight points from five games. While SRH is at the bottom of the table and lost their last encounter against Delhi Capitals in a thrilling Super Over.

Teams: SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

