IPL 2021: SRH win toss, opt to field against PBKS

Sharjah [UAE], September 25 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



For Punjab Kings Bishnoi, Gayle and Ellis found a place in the XI while SRH went in unchanged from their last match.

Speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said: "We gonna have a bowl, chances of dew coming in later on and it's a small ground. We will try to restrict them to a low score. it's about staying tight together and making small adjustments. It's important to keep coming up with that energy and at times it's easy to reflect on past performances where we have done better but we need to play with that freedom. We are playing the same team."

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul said: "I was unsure of what to do. That game (last) it can either deflate you or make you go fearless. Everyone is keen to get out there and turn this around. We have three changes. Fabien Allen, Porel and Adil Rashid are out. Ellis, Gayle and Ravi Bishnoi are back in the team. When you are at the bottom of the table, you are still trying to figure out what your best eleven is. With Chris it gives me and Mayank a lot of breathing space at the top. Chris has always delivered for us and hope he can do that again for us today."

Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, and Nathan Ellis. (ANI)

