IPL 2021: SRH's tight bowling restrict MI to 150/5

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17 (ANI): Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma played knocks of 40 and 32, but SunRisers Hyderabad managed to maintain a stranglehold as Mumbai Indians was restricted to 150/5 in the allotted twenty overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.



Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 35 and 3 respectively for the Mumbai Indians while Vijay Shankar returned with two wickets for SunRisers Hyderabad.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a brilliant start as openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put on 53 runs inside the first six overs. During the course, Rohit went past MS Dhoni to record the most number of sixes for an Indian batsman in the IPL. SunRisers finally got the much-needed breakthrough in the seventh over as Vijay Shankar dismissed Rohit (32).

Suryakumar Yadav (10) played two stunning shots but that was what he managed to do in totality as he was dismissed by Shankar in the ninth over, reducing Mumbai to 71/2. Ishan Kishan then joined de Kock in the middle and the duo put on 27 runs for the third wicket, but the partnership was cut short by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 14th over as he sent de Kock (40) back to the pavilion.

Ishan Kishan (12) failed to get going with the bat and at no point, he looked comfortable in his 21-ball knock. The left-handed batsman was able to record his innings at a below-par strike rate of 57.14.

In the final two overs, Hardik Pandya (7), Pollard, and Krunal Pandya tried their best to register big strikes, but SRH managed to keep them in check. In the final over, Pollard hit two sixes and as a result, he registered his 200th sixth in the IPL.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 150/5 (Quinton de Kock 40, Kieron Pollard 35*, Vijay Shankar 2-19) vs SunRisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

