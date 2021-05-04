IPL 2021 suspended amid rising COVID-19 cases

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended with Covid-19 cases increasing across the country.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla reportedly confirmed the development after a marked increase in the number of Covid-19 cases within the bio-bubble.

"IPL has been suspended, we will see whether we can reschedule it, it is not cancelled. It is just suspended for now," ANI quoted Shukla.