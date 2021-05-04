IPL 2021 suspended amid rising COVID-19 cases

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended with Covid-19 cases increasing across the country.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla reportedly confirmed the development after a marked increase in the number of Covid-19 cases within the bio-bubble.
"IPL has been suspended, we will see whether we can reschedule it, it is not cancelled. It is just suspended for now," ANI quoted Shukla.
Earlier on Tuesday, SunRisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Covid-19.
Media reports reveal that sources within the SRH camp confirmed that Saha was the lone person in the unit to have tested positive.
"Yes, Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Our entire team is now under isolation and there are no other positive reports, rest are all negative," ANI reported a member of the team management as saying.
SRH was slated to clash with Mumbai Indians later on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
With ANI inputs