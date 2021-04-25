IPL 2021: Tactical decision behind me batting at number six, says Miller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller said that it was a tactical decision behind him batting at number six batting position.



Sanju Samson and David Miller played unbeaten knocks of 42 and 24 respectively as Rajasthan Royals defeated KKR by six wickets with seven balls to spare on Saturday here at the Wankhede Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube also chipped in with 22 runs each to guide Rajasthan to a comfortable victory.

"The body gave in towards the back end, but it was nice to finish off the match well. Sanju batted extremely well, he actually did in the first game, showed what he got, was a good team performance, nice and clinical. In T20 cricket, everything happens rather fast, it was a tactical decision (batting down the order), and came off well tonight. The key is to finish off games, I will not mind batting anywhere, just want to help the team win," Miller told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Tewatia is a local and he plays the spinners well, brings out the sweeps and reverse sweeps hence he batted ahead. We have a good bunch of guys and a great set-up, There was a lot of positive energy tonight, today was a big win and we'll take confidence into the next game, hopefully get onto a nice little run. Was a nice wicket although the cutters were holding up a bit, I couldn't get bat on ball at the start, it was good to finish it off," he added.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Rajasthan Royals restrict KKR to 133/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Sanju Samson-led side, Chris Morris scalped four wickets. For KKR, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik played knocks of 36 and 25 respectively.

Rajasthan Royals has now moved to the sixth place in the points table with 4 points from 5 games. The side will next take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (ANI)

