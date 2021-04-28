IPL 2021: Take full responsibility for the way I batted, says Warner

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): After a seven-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner took responsibility for his slow knock of 57 off 55 balls which reduced the team's total by 20-30 runs.



A late onslaught from Kane Williamson (26*) and fifties from Manish Pandey (61) and Warner guided SRH to 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad's blistering 75-run knock and a fifty from Faf du Plessis (56) helped CSK to chase the target with nine balls to spare.

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted. I batted slow and hit the fielders. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane and Kedhar got us to a respectable total, but at the end of the day, I take full responsibility. Probably 15 good shots to fielders and they are the ones that make or break the innings. At the end of the day, I took too many balls," Warner said after the match.

He further lauded CSK openers for setting the foundation of CSK's comfortable win.

"We fought well to the end, but the two [CSK] openers batted well. I'm not too sure. He was going to bat 4 and at the end of the day, we soaked up too many balls. At the end of the day, he (Williamson) bats at 4 and that's his job. I think we have a day game here as well. 170 is par during the night, but we need to be positive. We're a bunch of fighters. The guys will be hurt by this but we will be up and about," Warner said.

Chasing 172, Gaikwad and Du Plessis gave a flying start to CSK. The openers showed their intentions from the beginning of the run-chase.

Both the openers started taking on SRH bowlers and smashed them all around the park. The duo added 54 runs in the Powerplay overs. The openers continued the carnage and went on to take the side to the three-figure mark in the 11th over.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis completed his fifty off 32 balls. In the 12th over, Gaikwad also smashed his fifth IPL half-century. The 129-run opening partnership was put to an end by Rashid Khan in the 13th over as he dismissed bowled out Gaikwad after scoring 75 off 44. His knock was studded with 12 fours.

Rashid in his last over gave a double blow to CSK as he picked Du Plessis (56) and Moeen Ali (15) on successive balls. Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina remained unbeaten on seven and 17 runs respectively as CSK won the game with nine balls to spare.

For SRH, Rashid returned with the figures of 3-36 in his four overs.

SRH will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)