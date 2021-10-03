IPL 2021: This 64-run knock was much-needed for me and RR, says Dube

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Shivam Dube said that his knock was totally needed by both him and his team.



Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal played knocks of 64 and 50 as Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 190 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Dube played a knock of 64 off just 42 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes.

"Obviously, this knock was much needed for me and my team. This knock is totally for my team. We are on number six in the points table and if we really play well in our remaining two matches, we can qualify for the playoffs. It was really important and talking about bench, it is about the team and what combination the side wants to go in with. I was waiting for my chance and I got the chance and I performed well," said Dube during a virtual post-match press conference.

Talking about Yashasvi's 50-run knock of 21 balls, Dube said: "Any team needs a good start, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis were amazing. Yashasvi was batting differently today, we needed that kind of start against CSK and we had it and hence we finished the match so early."

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden IPL ton to help CSK post a daunting total of 189/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Rajasthan Royals will next square off against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

