IPL 2021: Tim David becomes first player from Singapore to play in league

Sharjah [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Singapore's Tim David on Friday became the first-ever cricketer to play an Indian Premier League (IPL) match before his national team got Test or ODI status.



David represented Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. His debut was cut short by Deepak Chahar in the penultimate over of the RCB innings as he was dismissed for one run off three balls.

First Singapore born player to bag an IPL contract, Tim David came in as a replacement for Finn Allen in the RCB setup. The 25-year old all-rounder boasts of a record of the most number of sixes (20) in the recently concluded Royal London One-Day Cup.

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli starred with the bat as RCB posted the score of 156/6 in their allotted twenty overs against CSK.

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored innings of 70 and 53 respectively for Banglore. The duo made a 111-run opening stand. But RCB middle-order failed to gain the benefit from the start provided by the openers. For CSK, Shardul Thakur scalped two wickets while Dwayne Bravo returned with three. (ANI)

