IPL 2021: Tough to play a game after sitting on bench for long time, says Nabi

Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has said that it is difficult to play a game after sitting on the bench for a long time.



Mumbai Indians on Friday finished the IPL 2021 at fifth position. The side ended their IPL 2021 campaign with a 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

"As a cricketer, it is difficult sitting on the bench and then being chosen for a game. It was our last match, so the management told me that I am free to play. I tried to bowl economical spells, Mumbai got off to a good start. I got an opportunity, it is tough to play a game after a long time," said Nabi during a virtual post-match press conference.

In the game against Mumbai, Nabi ended up taking five catches and this was the first time, that a player managed to take five catches in a single IPL game.

"When the catches come, will take it. Grabbing on to the chances is crucial, I focus on my fielding. I took five catches and it was good to take them," said Nabi.

Mumbai Indians had scored 235 in 20 overs against SRH on the back of blistering performances from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. For SRH, Jason Holder returned with four wickets. (ANI)

