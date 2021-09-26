IPL 2021: Tripathi, Rana take KKR to 171/6 against CSK

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Rahul Tripathi's gutsy knock and Nitish Rana's quickfire helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) post a total of 171/6 in their allotted 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

For KKR Rahul Tripathi top-scored 45 while Nitish Rana scored 37. Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja returned with one wicket.

Chennai Super Kings got an early breakthrough after Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill was run out by Ambati Rayudu in the very first over. Gill's innings ended for 9 off 5 with 2 fours.

After Gill's departure, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi put 40 runs on the board for the second wicket, but Iyer's stay at the wicket lasted for a brief period as he was caught behind by Dhoni at 18 but decided to opt for a review.

However, there was a clear spike on the UltraEdge and the on-field decision stayed. KKR lost their only review and also both their openers.

Skipper, Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi's third-wicket stand lasted for 20 runs, but then Morgan was caught at the long-on fence by du Plessis on the bowling of Hazlewood in the 10th over.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped Tripathi in the 13th over. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell looked confident to keep the scoreboard ticking as the duo hit one six each in the 14th and 15th over. Russell then smashed Curran for two fours in the same over.

The fifth wicket of KKR fell in form of Andre Russell picked by Shardul Thakur in the 17th over. Russell walked back after scoring 20 off 15 with 2 fours and a six. Dinesh Karthik was the last batter to walk back to the pavilion in the 19.4 over.

Brief scores: KKR (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37; Shardul Thakur 2/20) vs CSK. (ANI)