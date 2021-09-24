IPL 2021: Umran Malik joins SRH as short-term COVID-19 replacement for Natarajan

Dubai [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign in the UAE.



Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on September 22. Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He is already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler, stated an IPL release.

Under Regulation 6.1 (c), franchisees are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment.

Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team.

SunRisers Hyderabad is currently at the bottom of the points table. The side had last suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. The side will next square off against Punjab Kings on Saturday. (ANI)

