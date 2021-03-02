IPL 2021 venues: After Hyderabad, Punjab CM appeals to BCCI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he is surprised with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to exclude Mohali as one of the venues for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also asked the cricket board to reconsider their decision as Mohali can very well host the premier T20 tournament by taking all safety precautions.

"I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket Stadium for the upcoming IPL season. I urge and appeal to @BCCI & @IPL to reconsider their decision. There is no reason why Mohali can't host IPL and our Government will make all necessary arrangements for safety against #Covid19," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Earlier, former India skipper and current president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohammed Azharuddin had said that Hyderabad is capable of conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year in a bio-secure bubble.

"I strongly support the appeal by @ktrtrs. Hyderabad is absolutely capable of handling and conducting @IPL as per @BCCI's directives and preparing a bio-secure bubble," Azharuddin tweeted.

His tweet came after Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao made an appeal to the BCCI and IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for the upcoming edition of the league.

"Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season. Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt," Rao said in a tweet.

Progressing from the initial idea of hosting the 2021 edition of the IPL in one city, the BCCI is exploring the option of playing the league across four to five cities. While the logistical part will need further discussion, the idea has been floated and is being discussed by the senior officials of the board.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments had said the idea has indeed been discussed and while it is still early days, the 14th edition of the league could well be played in more than one city if things go as per plan.

Some of the cities that have been discussed are Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore among others. In a first, the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is likely to rule out Mumbai (home of five-time champions Mumbai Indians) as an IPL venue.

While the tournament is still some time away, franchises too are open to the idea of having the league in more than one city as that will help to stay flexible with an eye on the COVID-19 situation.

"With multiple cities, obviously there will be individual bubbles. While we want fans from different cities to enjoy the games, the safety of the players and those involved in the league will be a priority," a BCCI official had said.

With Agency Inputs