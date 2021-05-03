IPL 2021: Waiting for COVID test reports to come in at 4pm, says CSK official

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): With reports of positive COVID-19 cases coming from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent, the franchise has said that test reports will come in around 4pm and only then will they be in a position to confirm if anyone has tested positive.



Speaking to ANI, a senior CSK official said that the team has undergone testing and the reports are expected at around 4pm.

"We have done tests like every other franchise and there is no report with us, so I can only tell you if someone has tested positive after the reports come in around 4pm. Till then, I cannot tell you if someone is positive. All protocols are being followed as per the BCCI SOP," the official explained.

CSK last played a game on Saturday against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The side is slated to square off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

CSK is currently at the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games

Earlier on Monday, The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slated to be played on Monday evening was rescheduled for a later date after two KKR players tested positive.

"Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID-19," the IPL said in an official statement.

Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest. (ANI)

