IPL 2021: Warner unlikely to play remaining games for SRH

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): After lighting up the Indian Premier League (IPL) for many years while playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad, it looks like left-handed batter David Warner will not play for the franchise ever again for at least the ongoing season.



Speaking after the win against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, SunRisers Hyderabad coach Trevor Bayliss confirmed that the management is looking to give new players in the squad a chance to make a name for themselves, looking at how the side cannot make the playoffs this season.

"We can't make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match we made the decision. He was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel," Bayliss said during a post-match press conference.

"We have a number of young players that haven't been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don't know," he added.

Further speaking about Warner, Bayliss said: "We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That's just the way it is. Dave is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together."

"Look that certainly has not been discussed. It is something that..this is the last year before a major auction. Those decisions will be made further down the line. He has been a great contributor to Hyderabad Sunrisers for a number of years now. He is very well respected with the number of runs he has scored. I am sure he has got a lot more runs in him yet in the IPL," he added.

Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played knocks of 60 and 51 respectively as SRH chased down 165 with seven wickets in hand to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the 18th over of the innings.

SunRisers will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday in the IPL. (ANI)

