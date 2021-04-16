IPL 2021: We assess the conditions and look to adapt quickly, says MI bowling coach Bond

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond feels players will have to adapt to the dew factor which has been spoken about in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).



Bond admitted the team chasing might have a glimmer of advantage but added that he doesn't see it as an upper hand as many sides have won games while defending the total be it at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai or the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"We have another day and it's really hot but the fact of the matter is, we are talking about experienced players who are used to playing on dew. There might be a slight advantage for the team batting second but on some days teams batting first has won most of the games.

"And even in Wankhede it was talked about the dew kicking in and there also team batting first has won games. Look there are no excuses dew or no dew it balances out as the season goes," Bond said.

Mumbai Indians lost the first game but came from behind to seal their second match of the IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. Bond said the Mumbai Indians' mantra will be to go out and adapt to the conditions as soon as possible.

"I mean there are three or four different pitches here. The wicket on which we played our game one was different from the one on which we played our second match. So I am not sure how will the wicket behaves tomorrow, the process doesn't change for us we turn up to assess the conditions as quickly we have to adapt and think on our feet," Bond opined.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday and the former New Zealand pacer feels both sides will be planning on how to take the game after the tenth over as batting in the second half of the innings has become an uphill task in the recent games here.

"David is one the best batsman in the IPL and we know wickets will be gonna be slow and challenging. Their bowling line is challenging as well and they are very disciplined about how they go in the game," said Bond.

"But we plan the same for every team like how can we get the batsmen out, how can we utilise the conditions and the nature of this wicket, it is going to be hard work for the batsmen particularly from the tenth over onwards," he further said.

"And I am sure both teams are talking about what will be their game plan from 10 overs onwards and how are we gonna utilise the back end of the innings," Bond signed off. (ANI)

