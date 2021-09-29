IPL 2021: We got a great start but couldn't capitalise, admits RR skipper Samson

Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson admitted that the side was not able to carry forward the momentum after opening batsmen had given the team a good start against RCB on Wednesday.



Rajasthan Royals were 100 for 1 at one stage before RCB bowlers stole the show to script a comeback.

"We got a great start, but couldn't capitalise. Middle order needs some confidence. We went in with intent, the wicket was two-paced and our batters kept mistiming it," said Samson during the post-match presentation

"To be honest, it's been a hard one week for us, we need to put in a fight as a franchise. Happy with the effort and intent with the bowling. We don't have anything to lose," he added.

"That kind of mindset brings a lot of freedom, have seen some funny things happen. Need to keep on believing and fighting till the last match," Samson stressed.

Glenn Maxwell hit a fifty while Srikar Bharat scored 44 as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

RCB restricted Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 and then chased down the target with 17 balls left after Maxwell (50*) and Bharat (44) show. With this win, RCB now has 14 points in 11 games.


