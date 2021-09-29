  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IPL 2021: We got a great start but couldn't capitalise, admits RR skipper Samson

IPL 2021: We got a great start but couldn't capitalise, admits RR skipper Samson

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 30th, 2021, 00:35:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Yuzvendra Chahal removes Mahipal Lomror (Image: IPL Twitter)

Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson admitted that the side was not able to carry forward the momentum after opening batsmen had given the team a good start against RCB on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals were 100 for 1 at one stage before RCB bowlers stole the show to script a comeback.
"We got a great start, but couldn't capitalise. Middle order needs some confidence. We went in with intent, the wicket was two-paced and our batters kept mistiming it," said Samson during the post-match presentation
"To be honest, it's been a hard one week for us, we need to put in a fight as a franchise. Happy with the effort and intent with the bowling. We don't have anything to lose," he added.
"That kind of mindset brings a lot of freedom, have seen some funny things happen. Need to keep on believing and fighting till the last match," Samson stressed.
Glenn Maxwell hit a fifty while Srikar Bharat scored 44 as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.
RCB restricted Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 and then chased down the target with 17 balls left after Maxwell (50*) and Bharat (44) show. With this win, RCB now has 14 points in 11 games. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features