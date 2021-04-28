IPL 2021: We right now are probably the safest people, says Ponting

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is rampant across the country, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has spoken about the current situation outside the bubble and how he feels about the players being safest in the bubbles created by the BCCI.





"I think cricket, can still bring joy to a lot of people," he said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on Twitter.



Ponting also said it is important to reach and ask everybody in the team about their life and their extended family.



"It's really hard for the players outside from India to be in this situation, I feel they should talk more to locals to know and understand the situation more," he said.



"We really hope that situation and people outside the bubble remains safe and we hope to continue putting the best show out here," he added.



He also urged everyone to stay at home and wear double masks at all times when stepping out.



Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.



A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

