IPL 2021: Will look forward to finish campaign if I get a chance, says Boult

Tauranga [New Zealand], June 1 (ANI): New Zealand bowler and Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Trent Boult has said he would love to play the remaining matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, slated to take place in the UAE later this year.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced it will complete the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in the months of September and October in UAE.

Boult, who has been relishing his IPL stint in the past couple of years, expressed excitement for playing in the remainder of the tournament

"It's (India) a beautiful place to go, I obviously have experienced India a lot, the fans and culture too but it was different this time, obviously very quiet, the usual hum around the streets, the fans were just not there," Boult said in a virtual press conference.

"It was differently different to play half of the tournament. Looks like it is moving forward to the UAE, it was held very nicely last year there. If I'll get a chance I'll be looking forward to finish that campaign off myself," he added.

The IPL 2021 was suspended in May as BCCI didn't want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the tournament with an eye on the COVID-19 situation.

Boult admitted that things escalated quite quickly last month but the pacer was grateful to feature in the IPL 2021 before it was suspended.

"I suppose things obviously escalated pretty quickly over there. I made the decision to come home and get a bit of time with family," said Boult.

"Very grateful in the first place to be involved in the IPL to get an opportunity to play on that stage. What happened was very unfortunate, I'm glad that I got out safely and can move forward now," he added.

Meanwhile, BCCI has decided that it will keep a window till around July before taking a call on the availability of foreign players.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the BCCI SGM said the state associations were informed that discussions will be had with all the foreign boards and a decision will be taken around July on whether foreign players will be available or if there will be need for replacement players to come in.

Cricket Australia's (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley has said that the board's first priority is to ensure that the players are reunited with their families and a call on their participation in the IPL resumption will be taken later. (ANI)

