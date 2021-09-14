IPL 2021: Woakes withdrew from league with eye on T20 WC, Ashes

London [UK], September 14 (ANI): England all-rounder Chris Woakes has opened up on his decision to withdraw from the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway on Sunday.



The all-rounder who was set to represent Delhi Capitals, has said that looking at his potential workload in the upcoming T20 World Cup and Ashes, he decided to withdraw from the cash-rich league.

"With the World Cup and the Ashes, it would have been too much in a short space of time. I would have loved to have been part of the IPL but something has to give," the Guardian quoted Woakes as saying.

The Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed in Dubai safely on Sunday for the second half of the IPL 2021.

The players, including Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav, underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Dubai.

"The players will be serving a 6-day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble," said Delhi Capitals in its official statement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed all franchises that every player coming in from the UK would have to undergo six days of hard quarantine before they join the existing team bubbles in UAE for the resumption of the 2021 edition of the IPL.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

