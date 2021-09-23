Toggle navigation
Sify.com
IPL
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
IND IN ENG
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Others
Bawarchi
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2021: Worried, but no need to press the panic button, says BCCI official after Natarajan Covid case
IPL 2021: Worried, but no need to press the panic button, says BCCI official after Natarajan Covid case
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Thu, Sep 23rd, 2021, 16:01:04hrs
By
Chetan Sharma
Latest Features
IPL 2021 Diaries: Snapshots from UAE
India register famous win at Oval: Bumrah breaks Kapil's record with 'spell of the summer'
India's medal winners at Tokyo Paralympics
India's house of cards - blown away for 78 at Headingley!
In pics: Incredible India's emotional victory against England at Lord's