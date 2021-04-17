IPL 2021: You just need smart cricket in the middle, SRH aren't doing that, says Warner

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner feels his side just needs to play smart cricket in the middle overs to get over the line in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians registered an easy win over SRH on Saturday. SRH has now lost all their three games in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians had scored 150/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard's two sixes on the last two balls. In response, SRH was bundled out for 137 despite a flying start given by Jonny Bairstow.

"I don't know how to take that. Two of us got set, my run out, Jonny stepping on his wickets, and false shots in the middle proved that if you don't have two guys at the end, you don't win," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"These scores are very chase-able, it's just poor batting. If you get a partnership and have one guy at the end, you can chase down 150 easily. You just need smart cricket in the middle, we aren't doing that," he added.

SRH bowled well in tandem before Pollard took Mumbai Indians to a defendable total.

"I think our bowlers adapted well to this wicket, it's slower than the ones we played on earlier. We've got to learn from the mistakes and right now it's just the batsmen. We've got to take responsibility," said Warner.

SRH's middle order is badly missing Kane Williamson and Warner said if the New Zealand skipper recovers he might get an opportunity.

"Got to move forward, put some smiles on our faces. Have been speaking to the phsyio and Williamson is coming along nicely and I'm sure if he's ready to go he might get an opportunity," Warner signed off.

SRH will next lock horns with Punjab Kings on Wednesday. (ANI)

