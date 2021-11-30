IPL 2022: Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni, Pant retained; Rashid, Rahul & Hardik released ahead of mega auction (ld)

KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kagiso Rabada are among the big names that haven't been retained by their franchises. The players -- will now be in the pool from which the two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will have up to three picks each (2 Indians, 1 foreign).

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Rishabh were retained by respective franchies -- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals as BCCI unveiled the retention lists on Tuesday ahead of the IPL mega auction.

Among foreign players, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Anrich Nortje were retained. Allrounder Kieron Pollard made the cut for Mumbai Indians whereas Moeen Ali was chosen over the likes of Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo at Chennai Super Kings.

Defending champions CSK retained captain Dhoni in their team as second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the third and fourth retentions respectively.

Apart from captain Rohit, five-time champions Mumbai Indians decided to retain Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Kumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard for the upcoming season of the IPL.

Meanwhile, RCB have decided to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega-auction. Kohli won't be leading the team anymore therefore, RCB will have to find a skipper for the second season.

Delhi Capitals retained the quartet of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje for IPL 2022.

First IPL season champions Rajasthan Royals have retained their captain Sanju Samson ahead of next year's mega-auction, along with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The two-time champions KKR held back West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy along with young Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine.

At SunRisers Hyderabad, Williamson was picked as the first player, something that Rashid was looking at too as a second pick costs INR 4 crore less. But SRH ruled in favour of captain Williamson and have also gone ahead and retained all-rounder Abdul Samad and fast bowler Umran Malik who made his debut in the last season.

Punjab Kings have decided to retain just two players for the IPL 2022 in opener Mayank Agarwal and left-arm-pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the mega-auctions.

Of the 27 retained players, eight are overseas and four uncapped Indians.

Each of the eight franchises used the Player Retention option with CSK, DC, KKR, and MI opting to retain 4 players each. RR, RCB, and SRH have retained 3 players each while PBKS) have retained 2. The PBKS thus have the highest salary purse available with INR 72 crore while Delhi Capitals have least at Rs 47.50 cr to be used at the mega auction.

The final retention list:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)

KKR: Andre Russell (12 cr, 16 cr to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr), Sunil Narine (6 cr)

SRH: Kane Williamson (14 cr), Abdul Samad (4 cr), Umran Malik (4 cr)

MI: Rohit Sharma (16 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr), Suryakumar Yadav(8 cr), Kieron Pollard (6 cr)

RCB: Virat Kohli (15 cr), Glenn Maxwell (11 cr), Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)

DC: Rishabh Pant (16 cr), Axar Patel (9 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 cr, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 cr)

RR: Sanju Samson (14 cr), Jos Buttler (10 cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 cr)

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (12 cr, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)

--IANS

avn/bsk