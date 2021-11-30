IPL 2022: Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni retained by RCB, MI, CSK ahead of the mega auction

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni were on Tuesday retained by their respective franchises -- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings as BCCI unveiled the retention list ahead of the IPL mega auction.

KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya are among the big names that haven't been retained by their franchises. The three players -- along with other released players -- will now be in the pool from which the two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will have up to three picks each (2 Indian, 1 foreign).