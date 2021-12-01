IPL 2022: 'Story continues', says Bumrah as Mumbai Indians retain the pacer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday expressed happiness after he was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.



The window for the franchises to retain players for the IPL 2022 season closed on Tuesday. Mumbai Indian retained Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bumrah on Wednesday shared pictures in Mumbai Indians jersey to express happiness following the retention.

"The story continues @mipaltan," Bumrah tweeted.

With a total salary cap of INR 90 crore available at the mega auction for each team, the eight franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players with a maximum of 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.

The players retained by eight IPL teams are:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh (ANI)

