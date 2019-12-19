IPL auction: Chris Morris bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): South Africa's all-rounder Chris Morris was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 10 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

Earlier in the auction, Australia pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 15.5 crore.

England all-rounder Sam Curran was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while Jason Roy went to Delhi Capitals.Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 2 crore.England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by KKR for INR 5.25 crore.Indian player Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore. Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.25 crore.A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews - had opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore).A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises. (ANI)