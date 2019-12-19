IPL auction: Glenn Maxwell goes to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has gone to Kings XI Punjab for the price of INR 10.75 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals went all out to make Maxwell a part of their team, but in the end, Punjab managed to bag the player.

Earlier in the auction, Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 2 crore.England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore.Indian player Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore. Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.25 crore.A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews - have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore).Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises. (ANI)