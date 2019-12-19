IPL Auction: Jaiswal, Tyagi long term investments, says RR co-owner

Uncapped Jaiswal, 17, and Tyagi, 19, were sold to Royals for Rs2.40 crore and Rs1.30 crore respectively. The pair is part of India's U-19 World Cup squad for South Africa next year.

"I think with Jaiswal and even Tyagi, they are players who we think can play a very important role for Royals over the next 4-5 years," Badale told reporters.

He pointed out that it is important for franchises to drive home the message that these youngsters are recruited for the long haul as the amount of money keeps them under the cosh.

"There is a lot of money in the room spent on very small number of players therefore the inflated prices. I think that's tough for some of the young players, it might be good for their family. But it is tough for them in terms of pressure so you have to be clear with them that it's a 3-4 year journey," he said.

Jaiswal, who once sold paanipuris for a living, has already grabbed headlines with stunning performances in the domestic circuit. This season, the batsman hit 203 off 154 balls with 12 sixes and 17 boundaries for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy thereby, becoming the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in List A cricket.

Besides Jaiswal and Tyagi, seasoned leggie Piyush Chawla went for Rs6.75 crore to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs4 crore.

Jaydev Unadkat went back Royals for Rs 3 crore. "Jaydev is one of India's finest quick bowlers. His was a specific slot. He works well with our captain (Steve Smith). He fits really well," Badale said.

Promising leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was also roped in by Kings XI for Rs2 crore as the Anil Kumble coached side looked to shore up their arsenal with the maximum purse (Rs 42.70 crore) at their disposal.

India U-19 captain Priyam Garg, with a base price of 20 lakh, went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.9 crore as the franchise also snapped up Virat Singh for the same price.

With almost all players set to go back into the pool for the 2021 season, Thursday's auction was supposed to be more about investing in youth and buying uncapped Indian players if some of the tacticians involved with the eight franchises are to be believed.

Speaking to IANS, a member of one of the IPL-winning franchises had said that it is more about bagging players who can be groomed over the next couple of seasons rather than spending on big names for just a season.

"See, as a franchise we feel that this auction is about investing in the youth and not so much about spending on the stars available. After all, you never know what rules and regulations the IPL Governing Council will put for the gala auction in 2021. At present, it is a safer bet to go for someone like a Priyam Garg who can be groomed over the next few years and turned into a talent like say Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah," the official said.