IPL Auction: 5 Players capable of causing a CSK-SRH bidding war

The rivalry between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is considered one of the most premier battles in the history of the game. The two sides have battled it out for supremacy through thick and thin, with some of the most exciting cricket ever witnessed in the IPL. While the Chennai Super Kings have enjoyed success over their rivals on the field, the Sunrisers Hyderabad still represent one of their toughest competitors with the Super Kings pushed at every stage.

Both the sides have indicated a desire to invest in the services of proven performers capable of making their presence felt under pressure despite the sum involved. This could very well set the stage for a bidding war between them in the upcoming auction for the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

1) Jason Holder:

The Windies all-rounder has developed into one of the most reliable all-rounders in the shortest format of the game, in recent times. His performances with the willow for West Indies during the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019, were so spectacular that legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar called for his promotion to the top order. Holder can smash the ball to all corners of the ground and further enjoys the composure and maturity needed to rebuild an innings. The 28-year-old is further capable of unnerving the opposition with fast, accurate bouncers making him a superb addition to any side.

Holder will be a good option for the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, which is on the lookout for a reliable big-hitting all-rounder capable of making his presence felt. The Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, are in desperate need for an alternative to all-rounder Dwayne Bravo whose fitness was an area of concern last season. Holder who has previously represented the Super Kings, certainly seems like the answer to this requirement.

2) Mushfiqur Rahim:

The Bangladesh batsman has been one of the most consistent performers for his side over the last few years. Rahim's performances in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019 where he scored 367 runs in 8 games at an average of 52.43 and strike rate of 92.68, resulted in a lot of praise and appreciation. He further backed it up with quality knocks during the recent Bangladesh tour of India, emerging as a tough nut to crack for the Indian bowling attack. The veteran is an extremely handy prospect in the shortest format of the game, being the second highest run-scorer in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. The Sun Risers have been on the lookout for batsmen who can make their presence felt in the middle order, after releasing the likes of Yusuf Pathan and Deepak Hooda.

Mushfiqur's ability to finish off games and dictate the flow of the game makes him a superb option for the franchise. The Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, have been guilty of over-reliance on MS Dhoni to finish off games, in case of a bad day in office for the openers and Suresh Raina. Rahim will bring some composure to the side, with his dominance on sub-continent conditions a boon considering the slow, dusty tracks at Chennai.

3) Marcus Stoinis:

The Australian all-rounder is a top performer in the shortest format, and has also been a reliable player in the sub-continent. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to release Stoinis for the auction, making it the perfect opportunity for one lucky franchise to acquire his services. The 30-year-old is an effortless finisher, and can also change the game single-handedly with the willow. The Aussie is further a very flexible batsman and can open the innings if needed.

At the same time, Stoinis is an extremely shrewd bowler with his ability to deceive the opposition, on the back of subtle variations in pace, line and length. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni is on the lookout for a shrewd all-rounder capable of stepping in for Dwayne Bravo, which makes Stoinis a must-have for the franchise. Dhoni has further indicated confidence in all-rounders with similar capabilities to the all-rounder in the past, as evident from his persistence with Mitchell Marsh. The Sun Risers on the other hand, are in need of an all-rounder capable of stepping in with the bat, delivering a few crucial overs as and when required. Stoinis will be a superb option on the tracks, which the Chepauk stadium and Rajiv Gandhi International stadium usually have to offer.

4) Sam Curran:

The English all-rounder is considered one of the brightest prospects in the world of cricket currently, as evident from the Kings X1 Punjab's decision to invest ₹7.2 Crore for his services last season. Curran was one of the top-performers for the franchise, picking up a hat-trick while at the same scoring at a brisk pace as and when required. However, the lanky cricketer has been released by KXIP in order to free up funds. The Chennai Super Kings have been on the lookout for a reliable pacer, who can deliver the goods during the death overs when they have been at their weakest. Curran will be a reliable prospect in this regard, with his variations and talent.

At the same time, he will add some solidity to the lineup down the order. The Sun Risers on the other hand, are in need of a player who can deliver some economical overs alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who struggled last season. Khaleel Ahmed has himself not been in prime form lately, which opens up a spot for the left-armer. At the same time, Curran is a big-hitter which makes the batting lineup sturdy and well-backed, in case of a bad day for David Warner.

5) Colin De Grandhomme:

The Kiwi all-rounder is a big-hitter and also quite effective as a bowler, with his cutters and other variations. De Grandhomme is a sublime performer in the final few overs, and can also guide the innings to safety in case of a bad day for the top order. Not only this, he is also capable of saving 10-15 runs on the field which makes him a quality addition to any side looking for a utility player. CSK are in need of a player like Grandhomme who can break the opposition down with variations, economical overs on the slow, dusty tracks of Chennai.

They also lack a reliable big-hitter who can finish off games under pressure barring MS Dhoni. The Sun Risers on the other hand, lack a genuine all-rounder who can wrap up the game in case of a poor performance from the openers and skipper Kane Williamson. The Kiwi is a good option to fill that gap. At the same time, the all-rounder also enjoys a good rapport with Williamson, under whom he has excelled in the national team which will certainly result in concrete interest.

