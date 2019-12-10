IPL auction: 5 Players for whom CSK and KKR might get into a bidding war

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are two of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the latter were extremely dominant in contests between the two sides during the first three seasons, the Knight Riders bounced back under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir to impose their dominance. The recent editions have further been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, with players from both teams giving it their all to emerge victorious over their arch-rivals. Who can forget the iconic IPL 2014 final,where the Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the trophy for the first time ever after a period of intense struggle, prevailing over none other than the Chennai Super Kings in a sublime show of valor. With the auctions for the 2020 edition of the cash-rich tournament set to be held in less than ten days, lets take a look at five players for the services of whom both franchises will battle it out through thick and thin

Sheldon Cottrell

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer will certainly be in demand during the IPL auction, considering his excellent performances through thick and thin in the World Cup 2019 as well as during the ongoing limited-overs series against India. Cottrell's ability to generate quality swing and seam while at the same time maintaining an excellent economy rate, makes him a superb addition to any side looking for shrewd additions to the squad. The Kolkata Knight Riders, have indicated a desire to go for a reliable left-arm pacer capable of delivering quality performances, in recent editions with their acquisition of Mitchell Starc for a massive sum. They further lack a genuine pacer in the squad capable of leaving the batsmen baffled, with Lockie Ferguson unable to make an impact despite all his pace. Cottrell could very well be the solution to this need. The Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, are in genuine need of a quality fast-bowler considering Lungi Ngidi's struggle with injuries and the inconsistency of Shardul Thakur. A left-arm pacer like Cottrell who is a sublime death bowler, could fill the gap which has been left in the CSK set-up since the departure of Doug Bollinger, making them an impregnable outfit.

R Sai Kishore

The left-arm spinner captured the attention of scouts, fans and audiences alike with his variations and control which played a key role in Tamil Nadu's sublime performance in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore or R Sai Kishore as he is commonly known, picked 20 wickets at an average of 10.40 and economy rate of 4.63 in 12 matches during this edition of the tournament. The Chennai Super Kings are in need of quality spinners who can step in, in case of a poor season for Harbhajan Singh who has not been involved in domestic action on a regular basis. The spinner who is six feet three inches tall, will certainly be a difficult player to juggle on the slow, dusty tracks of Chennai while at the same time endear the franchise to the fans even more considering the inclusion of a local player. The Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand, are in need of a quality spinner alongside Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav, which was evident from their fierce bidding for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the last auction. Kuldeep was smashed to all parts of the ground last season by the opposition batsmen, which creates a need for adding a spinner capable of making his presence felt, following the decision to release Piyush Chawla.

Aaron Finch

Finch who is Australia's full-time limited-overs captain, is certainly one of the most underrated cricketers currently in the shorter formats of the game. The opener enjoys the ability to smash the ball to all parts of the ground, with ferocious intensity and is a match-winner on his day. Finch who made his IPL debut in 2020, opted to pull out of the 2019 auction with the World Cup in mind. Considered one of the most reliable batsmen in the shortest format of the game, Finch did his glowing reputation no harm with a sublime performance in the ICC World Cup 2019. The cricketer can be a handy prospect on the slow, turning pitches of Chennai while he will certainly relish the prospect of playing on the batting-friendly wickets which Kolkata has to offer. Finch will be a good addition to CSK considering the inconsistency of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayadu, as well as the wealth of experience which he enjoys. The Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand, have been on the lookout for a reliable batsmen at the top of the order capable of leading the side on to wins under pressure. Finch will certainly be a good fit to the squad.

Jason Roy

The English opener played a key role in England's success in the ICC World Cup 2019, alongside Jonny Bairstow with consistent performances through thick and thin. Roy gave the world a glimpse of his immense talent and ability to dominate both spinners and pacers alike, with his footwork and sublime stroke play.The 29-year-old will certainly be a popular player in the auctions for the 2020 edition, and an important player from KKR's point of view considering their decision to release Chris Lynn, which left them short of an aggressive opener capable of getting the team off to quick starts on a regular basis. Roy will further be of much interest to the Chennai Super Kings, considering their desire to go for experience and reliability rather than a talented youngster over the years. The English opener will be a quality option at the top of the order, considering Shane Watson's struggle with injuries and chances of Ambati Rayadu being unable to make his presence felt just like last season. Roy's strike rate of 145.12 in T20 Internationals and 133.58 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), makes him a quality prospect to pursue.

Dale Steyn

The fiery Proteas pacer is one of the best in the business when fit, and is nearly impossible to score off freely in Indian conditions. Steyn has further been a superb performer in recent times, emerging as the second highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Mzansi Super League, with 15 wickets in 8 games at an economy rate of 7.09. The 36-year-old delivered a brilliant performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the few games, where he featured for the franchise last season, picking four wickets in two games. The Kolkata Knight Riders, have lacked a premier pacer with experience and control since the departure of Morne Morkel. This has reflected in their performances, and assumes even further importance considering the pacer-friendly wickets which Eden Gardens now has to offer. The Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, have always indicated a desire to invest in experienced players rather than talent. Steyn is one of the best in the business, and will be a reliable option as the leader of the pace attack. With close to 250 T20 wickets and an ability to catch the opposition unawares, Steyn represents immense value for money.

Image Courtesy: AFP, BCCI,Twitter