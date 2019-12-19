IPL auction: CSK bag Chawla for whopping Rs 6.75 crore

Kolkata: Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was roped in for a whopping Rs6.75 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), making him the most expensive Indian buy so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction here on Thursday.

Chawla was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite him bowling more overs than chinaman India bowler Kuldeep Yadav. But the 30-year old, who had a base price of Rs1 crore, was bought by three-time champions CSK for 6.75 crore.

The M.S. Dhoni-led side saw off competition from Kings XI Punjab and acquired the services of the 2011 World Cup winner, who could be effective on slow tracks at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Meanwhile, West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell went for 8.50 crore to Kings XI who started with the maximum purse of Rs 42.70 crore. Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was bagged by Mumbai for 8 crore. Earlier, dashing Aussie wicketkeeper batsman Alex Carey was snapped up for Rs2.40 crore by Delhi Capitals as the likes of West Indies stumper batsman Shai Hope, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Aussie spinner Adam Zampa went unsold.