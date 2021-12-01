IPL: Flower resigns as PBKS coach, Bayliss leaves SRH ahead of 2022 season

Flower, the former Zimbabwe captain, had joined Punjab for his debut stint in the IPL ahead of the 2020 season. He was working as a head coach along with team director Anil Kumble.

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Trevor Bayliss and Andy Flower, the coaches of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings respectively, have resigned from their positions ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It is correct, Andy has left Punjab Kings. He wanted to explore other opportunities and we respect that," Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia told Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

Wadia also confirmed that the former India skipper Kumble will continue to be the head of Punjab Kings' coaching staff.

The 53-year-old Zimbabwean is now expected to take up a position in the coaching staff of one of two new IPL teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Earlier, KL Rahul, who has been Punjab Kings' captain for the past two seasons, also decided not to continue with the team. He is expected to be captain of the new Lucknow franchise.

If Lucknow manage to rope in Flower as head coach and with Rahul also tipped to head to the same franchise, there could be a reunion of the duo.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad management has also confirmed that they are in search of a new coach as Bayliss has decided to move on.

"He has moved on and we'll announce the new coach soon," an SRH official said.

Bayliss, one of the most successful coaches, having guided England to the Ashes and World Cup victories, took over the Hyderabad team immediately after the 2019 World Cup. However, he had moderate success with the SRH - having finished third in 2020 and at the bottom in 2021.

The 58-year old, who had previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles - in 2012 and 2014 - is believed to be in talks with a few other IPL teams.

--IANS

avn/cs