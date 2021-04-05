IPL franchise Delhi Capitals get Cipla Health on board

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Monday announced a one-year association with Cipla Health's Maxirich, who will be the team's 'Immunity Partner' for this season.

"We are delighted to announce Maxirich (multi-vitamin supplement) as our official immunity partner," Delhi Capitals CEO Vinod Bisht said, adding, "Good health and strong immunity are of paramount importance in the ongoing pandemic.