IPL: Harshal Patel sets new record of most wickets by an Indian bowler in a season

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel now holds the record of taking the most number of wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season as an Indian.



Harshal Patel overcame the mark set by Jasprit Bumrah of 27 wickets in the 2020 season. Patel now has 29 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2021 season.

He achieved this feat in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The 30-year-old speedster bagged the wickets of SRH captain Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder.

Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands third in terms of most wickets scalped by Indians in an IPL season. He bagged 26 wickets in the 2017 season. Spinner Harbhajan Singh stands at fourth spot with 24 wickets in the 2013 season for Mumbai Indians.

In the all-time list, Harshal Patel stands on third, in terms of most wickets in an IPL season, as Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo and Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada lead that tally. Bravo had 32 wickets in the 2013 season while Rabada had 30 in the last season. (ANI)

