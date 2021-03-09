IPL has been hugely beneficial for England cricket team: Jos Buttler

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): England star batsman Jos Buttler has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the improvements the visiting side has shown in white-ball cricket in the last few years.



Buttler feels the showpiece event helps a player in learning new skills. The wicket-keeper batsman also highlighted the importance of playing in IPL considering the T20 World Cup is slated to be held in India.

"IPL is a huge draw for players. It is hugely beneficial not only to individuals but also to the England cricket side. A big feather in the cap that 12 players were in demand this year to play in the world's biggest tournament," said Buttler in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"And of course the obvious benefits are players improvement, you learn skills, experiences you gain especially at the moment this IPL we play in India where the World T20 will be played," he further said.

"You know the benefits of IPL, it's a huge tournament, the monetary rewards are obvious and experience you gain. And it's quite obvious looking at the results of England's white-ball game and the number of players participating in IPL. The tournament is beneficial for all of us," Buttler added.

The England wicket-keeper batsman, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, also praised the franchise for allowing his family to stay with him during last year's IPL in Dubai.

"Yes, Rajasthan has been very good about discussing families and try and look after players as much as they can. I am very grateful to them for allowing my family to stay with me last time. Rajasthan has been very accomodating and understanding of players' situations," said Buttler.

While talking about whether skipper Eoin Morgan always has a full-strength squad available for the T20Is or not amid England's rotation policy debate, Buttler said, If you look back at last summer, we didn't have a full-strength squad available for those games. The only time we had a full T20 side available was in South Africa."

"If look at the schedule it won't be possible for the T20 side to have a full-strength squad for the summer. Both Eoin and Joe along with the coach have to work together to balance things," he added.

India and England will face each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

