IPL: I look to bowl wicket to wicket if surface offers assistance, says Jadeja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that he always looks to bowl straight as it opens up many options to dismiss the batsmen.



Jadeja on Sunday evening not only whacked 37 runs in one over but also picked three key wickets (Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villers) to help CSK thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I look to bowl wicket to wicket if the surface is offering any assistance to the bowler. Because if the ball turns, the batsmen can get out caught behind or stumped and if the ball doesn't turn the batsmen could get trapped in front of the stumps or he can also get bowled," Jadeja told teammate Imran Tahir in a video posted on the IPL website.

"So I always target the wicket when I am bowling as it leaves many options open for me to dismiss the batsman," the all-rounder added.

In the match against RCB, Jadeja took on Harshal Patel, who has been the pick of the RCB bowlers and smacked five sixes in his final over. Harshal had given just 14 runs in three overs before Jadeja came firing on all cylinders in the final six balls of CSK's innings.

The CSK all-rounder said his plan was to slog the ball in the last over as he was "really tired" playing in the humid environment of Mumbai.

"I was really tired when the last over began as I had run many doubles. I told Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) that I will try and slog as many balls as possible because I was really tired and not to forget the humidity here," said Jadeja.

"My plan was to slog the ball in the last over but I didn't think about whacking five sixes. So I am really happy as it also helped the team in winning the game," he added.

CSK are now at the top of the points table and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday while RCB will now lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (ANI)

