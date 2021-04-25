IPL: Jadeja equals Gayle's record, whacks Harshal for 37 runs in an over

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday equalled Chris Gayle's record of smashing most runs in an over in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Jadeja hammered 37 runs off the last over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 19 of the ongoing IPL here at the Wankhede Stadium.

In the last four overs, CSK scored 57 runs with 37 coming in the final six balls as Jadeja unleashed the beast within himself. The all-rounder smashed 62 runs in just 28 balls, with the help of five 6s and four 4s, as CSK scored 191 in their allotted 20 overs.

Jadeja took on Harshal Patel, who has been the pick of the RCB bowlers and whacked five sixes in his final over. Harshal had given just 14 runs in three overs before Jadeja came firing on all cylinders in the final six balls of CSK's innings.

In May 2011, Gayle had smashed 37 runs in Kochi Tuskers Kerala's (KTK) Prasanth Parameshwaran's over while playing for RCB. (ANI)

